"Engine Trouble": How greenhouse gases threaten our world The Supreme Court's ruling on Thursday limiting the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to strictly regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants makes the effort to counter climate change much more difficult. In this "CBS Sunday Morning" video essay, writer and narrator Robert Krulwich explains why rising levels of carbon dioxide in our air since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution poses an existential threat to us and our planet. Based on the work of Aatish Bhatia. Animation directed and designed by Nate Milton. Music by Buck St. Thomas.