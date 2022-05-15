Watch CBS News

Student debt: Is a degree worth the financial strain?

Student debt has become a national crisis, with 43 million Americans carrying more than $1.7 trillion in debt. With some questioning the value of a college degree, efforts are being made to eliminate college from many corporations' job requirements, while promoting skills training for "new-collar jobs." Correspondent David Pogue talks with Wharton School of Business professor Peter Cappelli; Ken Frazier and Ginni Rometty of the OneTen Coalition; and with young people taking different approaches to higher education and the workforce.
