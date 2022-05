Chef José Andrés: Serving meals in a war zone Chef José Andrés and his non-profit World Central Kitchen have provided a vital lifeline in disaster areas, serving more than 60 million meals, from earthquake-ravaged Haiti to hurricane-battered Houston. Now they are giving aid in Ukraine, the first time chef Andrés and his people have operated in a war zone. Correspondent Tracy Smith talked with Andrés about his mission; and with director Ron Howard about his new documentary profiling Andrés and his organization, "We Feed People."