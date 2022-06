A young baseball fan's perfect pitch Eleven-year-old Ellee Dowdy, from Amherst, Virginia, eats, sleeps and talks baseball. But she didn't know girls could pursue a broadcasting career doing play-by-play until she listened to a Baltimore Orioles game called by announcer Melanie Newman – part of the first all-female broadcast crew in history last year. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports on what happened when a young girl reached out to a pioneer.