"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 4/3 Host: Jane Pauley. David Martin looks at the possible endgame for Vladimir Putin as Russia's invasion of Ukraine stalls. Plus: David Pogue examines lawsuits by songwriters claiming plagiarism; Jim Axelrod sits down with multiple Grammy nominee Jon Batiste and his partner, bestselling author Suleika Jaouad; Anthony Mason talks with country star Maren Morris; Tracy Smith profiles actress-singer Ann-Margret; Norah O'Donnell interviews "first sister" Valerie Biden Owens; Maurice DuBois visits a museum exhibit devoted to Black culture's influence on American cuisine; and Mo Rocca talks with 97-year-old classical pianist Ruth Slenczynska, who's just released a new album.