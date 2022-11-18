Recipe: Laurie Wolf's Infused Pumpkin Pie

Cookbook author Laurie Wolf is the culinary force behind the cannabis company Laurie + MaryJane, of Portland, Ore. She offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her recipe for Infused Pumpkin Pie.

[You can find her instructions on making Canna-Butter here.]

She writes:

"Spicy, sweet and creamy, this pie could not be better, now that it contains cannabis. You can adjust the spices to suit your taste. Personally, I like a pie bursting with Fall flavors and rustic earthy spices.

"Last week, I made a vegan version with infused coconut oil and coconut condensed milk. Coconut condensed milk is so good, you just might want to drizzle it on everything.

"This pie is essentially foolproof. Everything but the crust goes in the blender, it's that easy. Cardamom fans might want to add a 1/2 teaspoon along with the other spices. If so inclined, you can use sweet potato instead of pumpkin – it's excellent."

Infused Pumpkin Pie. Bruce Wolf/Laurie + MaryJane

Infused Pumpkin Pie

By Laurie Wolf

Serves 8; 5mg THC per serving

Ingredients:

Baking spray

1 pie crust, store-bought or homemade

1 15-oz can pumpkin puree

1 14-oz can condensed milk

2 large eggs

4 teaspoons Canna-Butter (My Canna-Butter is 10 mg THC per teaspoon for a total of 40 mg THC; feel free to use any other infused butter or oil, adjusting the amount based on your desired potency)

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground clove

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1/8 teaspoon Chinese five spice powder

Instructions:

Heat the oven to 340° F. Spray a nine-inch pie pan with baking spray. Line the pie pan with the crust, flute or fork the crust. In a blender, whisk or food processor, combine all the remaining ingredients. Process until smooth, scraping down the sides until all ingredients are evenly distributed, and pour into the prepared pie crust. Bake the pie until set, with just the slightest jiggle in the middle, about 50 to 55 minutes.



