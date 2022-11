A veteran scoots kindness forward When Navy veteran Kenneth Jary's mobility scooter broke down, the 80-year-old from Mahtomedi, Minnesota, thought his life had ground to a halt. But Amanda Kline, a young woman he'd met at a coffee shop, started an online fundraiser for him, and within days Kenny got a brand-new scooter. But the charity didn't stop there, and now Kenny's fight against immobility is benefiting other veterans in need. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports.