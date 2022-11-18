Recipe: Hibiscus Syrup

This recipe, courtesy of Brooklyn Farmacy & Soda Fountain, in Brooklyn, N.Y., features dried hibiscus flowers, which may be found most easily in large health food stores, online, or in specialty food stores that cater to a Caribbean, Mexican or Central American clientele.

Hibiscus Syrup Soda. Brooklyn Farmacy

Hibiscus Syrup

From Brooklyn Farmacy & Soda Fountain

Ingredients:

2 cups (16 oz.) water

1 ¾ cups (14 oz.) granulated cane sugar

½ cup (.75 oz) dried hibiscus flowers

2 Tablespoons lemon juice (about 2 lemons)

Instructions:

Bring water and sugar to boil in a medium-sized saucepan, stirring gently from time to time to release any sugar that may be stuck to the bottom of the pan. (You want the sugar to dissolve before the mixture comes to a boil.) Remove from heat, add hibiscus flowers, cover and let steep for 30 minutes. Add lemon juice and stir. Chill before using. Yields 3 cups (24 oz.) of syrup and will last up to 2 months, covered and refrigerated. To make a soda, fill a 16 oz. glass halfway with ice, add ¼ cup (2 oz.) hibiscus syrup, top with seltzer, and stir gently to mix and enjoy!



For more info:

Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2022 Food Issue Recipe Index for more menu suggestions, from all of the chefs, cookbook authors, flood writers and restaurateurs featured on our program.