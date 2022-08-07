"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/7 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Tracy Smith looks at actions being taken in Nevada due to climate change. Plus: Seth Doane talks with writer-director Michael Mann about his new novel, a prequel/sequel to his classic heist film "Heat"; Kelefa Sanneh sits down with singer-songwriter Lionel Richie; Martha Teichner examines the Alex Jones defamation trial verdicts; Nancy Giles checks out Maine's favorite soft drink, Moxie; Mo Rocca finds out what will nurture hydrangeas; and Luke Burbank reports on America's fastest growing sport: pickleball.