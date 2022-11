Fighting back against ageism Recent studies have found that over 93% of adults between 50 and 80 experience ageism, which can have negative health effects; people who have an upbeat take on getting older actually live longer. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with Ashton Applewhite, author of "This Chair Rocks," about raising awareness of ageism; and with scholars who discuss the benefits of rejecting social cues that insult growing older.