Jamie Lee Curtis on life since "Halloween" Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, a child of Hollywood royalty who came to fame as the star of the 1978 horror classic "Halloween," credits the character of Laurie Strode for everything that came after – and now she's returned to the role in the latest sequel, "Halloween Ends." Curtis talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about her horror legacy; her acclaimed performance in the sci-fi comedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; and her tricks to keep from ruining a take with laughter.