Taylor Sheridan, the cowboy behind "Yellowstone" Called one of the most important western writers in decades, Taylor Sheridan created the hit TV series "Yellowstone" and its prequel, "1883" (along with the prequel's upcoming sequel, "1932"). Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Sheridan (who is as cowboy as they come), and with "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner, about a return of the drama of the west.