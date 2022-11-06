"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/6 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Jim Axelrod looks at the cultural shift over crying in public. Plus: Lesley Stahl talks with Steven Spielberg about his latest film, the semi-autobiographical "The Fabelmans"; Lee Cowan interviews Sylvester Stallone, star of the new streaming series "Tulsa King"; Tracy Smith sits down with Cameron Crowe, who's turned his 2000 film "Almost Famous" into a Broadway musical; David Pogue looks at the problems behind Daylight Saving Time; Rita Braver visits a museum devoted to Broadway history; and Conor Knighton checks out some class axe at the World Lumberjack Championships.