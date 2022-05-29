How Sandy Hook families, gunmaker settled unprecedented lawsuit Francine and David Wheeler, whose son Ben was among the 26 students, teachers and staff killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., are one of nine families who accomplished the unthinkable: they sued Remington Arms, which recently settled the lawsuit for $73 million, the largest payout by a gun company to victims of a mass shooting. Correspondent Tracy Smith looks at the legal strategy used against an industry that was viewed by many as protected from liability over gun violence.