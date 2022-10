Ian McEwan: A writer's life One of Britain's most successful living writers, Ian McEwan has made a career of dreaming up stories. But his new book, "Lessons," features a plotline inspired by a secret his mother kept from him until her death: that she'd given up McEwan's brother for adoption. The author talks with correspondent Seth Doane about his latest novel, a winding, lifelong journey chronicling love, child sex abuse, and lost opportunities.