Marcel the Shell With Shoes On: A tiny hero

When comedian-actor Jenny Slate and filmmaker Dean Fleischer-Camp created the voice of a tiny animated character – a seashell with a googly eye, shoes, and a winning personality – they could not predict that their quirky short films would become viral hits online, nor that the one-inch-tall shell would star in a feature-length movie, the heartwarming adventure "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On." Correspondent David Pogue talks with Slate and Fleischer-Camp about Marcel's sweet, funny quest to find his family; and with "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl, who plays herself in the film.
