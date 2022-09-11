Making the American Dream of home ownership possible A program organized more than 40 years ago by local churches in East Brooklyn and the Industrial Areas Foundation to build a community within a destitute neighborhood – where no one would wish to drive through, let alone live – has since enabled first-time homeowners to build equity, and hope for the future, as the homes have become, literally, the foundation of community development. And the forces behind the Nehemiah housing project have never stopped, expanding to cities around the nation, where they have built 6,500 homes. "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel reports.