Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.