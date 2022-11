A NYC landmark: The family butcher shop Jennifer Prezioso dreamed of a life as an actress, but when her grandfather, who ran the last butcher shop on his Little Italy block, started slowing down, she took on a new role: apprentice butcher. Now she runs Albanese Meats & Poultry, which will soon mark its 100th year. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Prezioso about a New York City institution that's half-museum, half-butcher shop.