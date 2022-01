Jamie Raskin on tragedies national and personal The Maryland Democrat witnessed the attack on Congress by insurrectionists on January 6, 2021, but he'd already experienced an even darker day, when his 25-year-old son, Thomas, took his own life. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Jamie Raskin about the pain of that loss; his new book, "Unthinkable"; and his determination to hold accountable those responsible for an attempted coup.