"Sunday Morning" 2022 "Food Issue" recipe index
Click on the links below for holiday recipes and delicious menu suggestions from top chefs and mixologists, cookbook authors, food writers, restaurateurs, and the editors of New York Times Cooking, including dishes featured on "Sunday Morning"'s annual "Food Issue"!
And don't miss our annual holiday broadcast Sunday, November 20!
Menu
Salads
- Carrot, Fennel & Citrus Salad (from Grimmway Farms)
- Microgreens, Preserved Figs and Smoked Duck Salad (from Craig Hartman)
Soups
- Butternut Squash Soup (from New York Times Cooking)
- Ukrainian Borsch With Pork Ribs (from Ievgen Klopotenko)
Entrees
- Cacio e Pepe Pizza (from Stefano Callegari)
- Dry-Brined Turkey (from New York Times Cooking)
- Albóndigas de la Familia Ronstadt (from Linda Ronstadt)
- Vegetarian Mushroom Wellington (from New York Times Cooking)
Sides and Small Plates
- Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes (from New York Times Cooking)
- Philippine Purple Yam Casserole (from Nicole Ponseca)
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Honey, Almonds and Chile (from New York Times Cooking)
- Shrimp Cocktail (from New York Times Cooking)
- Smoked Salmon Croque Monsieur with Caviar (from Eric Ripert)
- Thanksgiving Stuffing (from New York Times Cooking)
Sauces and Gravies
- Turkey Gravy (from New York Times Cooking)
- Vegan Mushroom Make-Ahead Gravy (from New York Times Cooking)
Desserts and Snacks
- Beyond Better Canna-Butter Board (from Laurie Wolf)
- Canna-Butter (from Laurie Wolf)
- Cranberry Cannabis Compote (from Laurie Wolf)
- Infused Pumpkin Pie (from Laurie Wolf)
- Mango Pie (from Hrishikesh Hirway's mom)
- Mini Oatmeal-Cranberry Whoopie Pies (from New York Times Cooking)
- Pecan Sandie Pie (from New York Times Cooking)
- Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecake (from New York Times Cooking)
- Ube Halaya (from Ginger Dimapasok)
- Ginger's Ube Pie (courtesy New York Times Cooking)
Beverages
- Berry'd in Hops Mocktail (from Manhatta)
- Don't Care Syrup
- Hibiscus Syrup (from Brooklyn Farmacy)
Still hungry?
Check out these recipes from our past "Food Issue" broadcasts:
- 2021 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2020 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2019 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2018 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2017 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2016 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2015 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2014 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2013 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2012 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2011 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2010 "Sunday Morning" recipes index
- 2009 "Sunday Morning" recipes index
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.