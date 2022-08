Birkenstock goes toe-to-toe against counterfeiters The German shoe company known for its ubiquitous sandals has lasted nearly 250 years. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Birkenstock CEO Oliver Reichert about how the pandemic affected the popularity of their shoes, with the company racing to fill backorders of nearly a million pairs; how they are fighting manufacturers of fake Birkenstocks; and their partnerships with such luxury designers as Manolo Blahnik and Dior.