A Ukrainian chef, armed with his country's cuisine When Russian troops launched their invasion last spring, Ukraine's most famous chef, Ievgen Klopotenko, shut down his acclaimed Kyiv restaurant, 100 Rokiv, and reopened it as a military canteen. Now he's back to serving customers – and supporting his country's identity by promoting its native cuisine, including borsch. Correspondent Holly Williams goes in the kitchen with Klopotenko for a taste of Ukraine.