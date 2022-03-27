Watch CBS News

Almanac: The 1952 premiere of "Singin' in the Rain"

/ CBS News

Almanac: The 1952 premiere of "Singin' in the Rain"
Almanac: The 1952 premiere of "Singin' in the Rain" 01:20

And now, a page from our "Sunday Morning" Almanac: March 27, 1952, 70 years ago today…

… the day "Singin' in the Rain" sang and danced its way onto the big screen, and into our hearts. 

A love story set at the dawn of talking pictures, the film is regarded as perhaps the greatest Hollywood musical ever. 

Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor and Debbie Reynolds perform "Good Morning":

Singin' in the Rain (5/8) Movie CLIP - Good Morning (1952) HD by Movieclips on YouTube

For 19-year-old newcomer Debbie Reynolds, that acclaim didn't come easy. She told "Sunday Morning" in 2013, "We danced 10, 12 hours every day. My feet were bleeding, and I had fainted, and I was just exhausted."

She wasn't alone!

Donald O'Connor required three days of bed rest after filming the "Make 'Em Laugh" sequence:

Make 'Em Laugh - Singin' in the Rain (2/8) Movie CLIP (1952) HD by Movieclips on YouTube

... and Gene Kelly shot the movie's joyous title number with a 103-degree fever:

Dancing in the Rain - Singin' in the Rain (7/8) Movie CLIP (1952) HD by Movieclips on YouTube

All the same, seven decades on, "Singin' in the Rain" remains as vivid a depiction as any of the delirious bliss of falling in love.

     
For more info:

     
Story produced by Robert Marston. Editor: Kevin McLaughlin.

     
See also: 

First published on March 27, 2022 / 9:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.