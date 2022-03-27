Almanac: The 1952 premiere of "Singin' in the Rain"

And now, a page from our "Sunday Morning" Almanac: March 27, 1952, 70 years ago today…

… the day "Singin' in the Rain" sang and danced its way onto the big screen, and into our hearts.



A love story set at the dawn of talking pictures, the film is regarded as perhaps the greatest Hollywood musical ever.

Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor and Debbie Reynolds perform "Good Morning":

For 19-year-old newcomer Debbie Reynolds, that acclaim didn't come easy. She told "Sunday Morning" in 2013, "We danced 10, 12 hours every day. My feet were bleeding, and I had fainted, and I was just exhausted."

She wasn't alone!



Donald O'Connor required three days of bed rest after filming the "Make 'Em Laugh" sequence:

... and Gene Kelly shot the movie's joyous title number with a 103-degree fever:

All the same, seven decades on, "Singin' in the Rain" remains as vivid a depiction as any of the delirious bliss of falling in love.



