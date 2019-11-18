CBS News Live
San Jose police investigated two separate shootings early Wednesday, according to their social media.
As the masks come off and restrictions fall, COVID-19 infections are rising in the Bay Area, where the Center for Disease Controls's data shows all nine Bay Area counties have a "high" rate of coronavirus transmission.
As anti-abortion and abortion rights activists rally on the streets, legal experts say overturning Roe v. Wade can have far-reaching effects.
Chris Taylor had an early two-run single, Julio Urías pitched six scoreless innings of four-hit ball, and the Los Angeles Dodgers opened their annual rivalry series against the San Francisco Giants with a 3-1 victory.
Mike Zunino tied the game with pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth inning and Yandy Diaz hit a go-ahead double in Tampa Bay's five-run 10th to lead the Rays to a 10-7 win over the Oakland A's.
Memphis star Ja Morant took control of Game 2 of the NBA semifinals Tuesday night, scoring a career-high 47 points, leading the Grizzlies to a 106-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors,
Three members of legendary '80s East Bay skate-punk band the Boneless Ones recently spoke with CBS SF about the upcoming release of the group's first album in over 35 years
An oyster farm in the North Bay is looking to commercially harvest a different product now, seaweed.
Santa Clara County is planning for an expected influx of out-of-state women seeking abortions because of the likelihood of Roe v. Wade being overturned.
The Bay Area's signature fog layer was on full display early Wednesday.
Years in the making, caregiver Alisha Carey and Delores Godbold share a special bond
If the Supreme Court overturns the historic landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, it could impact other Right to Privacy freedoms
Monday morning headline from the KPIX newsroom
Temperatures soaring into the 80s, nice outlook for Mother's Day weekend.
In this week's Weather Extra, First Alert Meteorologist Darren Peck takes a look at how wildfires in Siberia are impacting our air quality here in the Bay Area.
KPIX 5's Anne Makovec talks to Sherri Franklin from Muttville.
Ryan Yamamoto discusses coronavirus vaccines for children with Dr. Megan Klenow from MarinHealth. (4-28-22)
CBS News Bay Area's Anne Makovec talks to KCBS Radio Political Reporter Doug Sovern about Gov. Newsom's proposed CARE Court plan to address the homelessness issue, and about the proposal for a four-day work week in California
It is a project that took many years and caused a lot of headaches, but it appears to be working. San Francisco's Van Ness Bus Rapid Transit Project was approved in 2013 and finally got rolling in May. Now, a lot of people are already calling it a success.
San Mateo County health officials reported Tuesday that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased in the last month but they are not concerned about the increase.
The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors paved the way for the Marathon Martinez Refinery to be converted into a biofuel facility on Tuesday, after the board unanimously denied an appeal from more than a dozen environmental groups and individuals to stop the project.
A 13-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after someone punched him and slammed him to the ground in San Francisco's Mission Dolores neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said.
San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men late Sunday as suspects in a burglary at a self-storage business.
A new report published Monday by an influential Bay Area commission may help the Oakland A's in their mission to build a new waterfront ballpark.
Magaly Belen Flores Marquez, a Washington High School student, was last seen near the 7-Eleven on Central Avenue in Fremont last Wednesday evening around 7 p.m.
Two Bay Area oil refineries looking to convert to processing biofuels are facing what some might consider unlikely opposition.
Four people were rescued after a two-alarm fire broke out at a historic University of California, Berkeley building south of the main campus late Monday morning.
Police in Union City are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex early Monday morning.
A San Jose police officer was placed on leave after he was alleged to be under the influence of alcohol while at the scene of the Baby Brandon kidnapping.
Norman Y. Mineta, former Secretary of Transportation, member of Congress and Mayor of San Jose, died Tuesday at the age of 90.
Civil rights activists are calling on the San Jose Police Department to take a hard look in the mirror after a promising rookie officer's death in March was ruled a fentanyl overdose.
A Healdsburg City Council member abruptly resigned Monday, citing "housing instability" and "hostile treatment" in her resignation letter.
The outside walls of the gym at Hogan Middle School in Vallejo are painted with images of sports. One is leaving an impact on students even beyond the school hallways: Wrestling.
Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon that left a male victim in critical condition.
A black bear was spotted in a Vacaville neighborhood Monday morning as children were headed to schools in the area, police said.
Benicia police have arrested a man suspected of a carjacking in Oakland and say they found 67 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
A prominent Central Valley grower has stepped up to say he's reviving the Gilroy Garlic Festival - but in Stockton.
After more than 60 years in business, a barber in San Francisco's Sunset District will be closing up shop for the final time on Saturday.
KPIX 5 viewers are the reason our follow up story about a restaurant in jeopardy is up and running. We first told you the story of Joseph and Lydia at a mom and pop eatery called YOYO's on Pacific.
Monday marked the 116th anniversary of the 1906 earthquake in San Francisco, and while a mighty city has risen from those ashes, some remnants of that time have survived and may hold lessons for the housing problems we face today.
Warriors star Draymond Green says he's putting his controversial Game 1 ejection behind him and is totally focused on Tuesday night's Game 2 of the NBA semifinal series against the Memphis Grizzlies.
San Francisco Mime Troupe actor, director Velina Brown talks to BR's Jan Mabry about theatre in the era of COVID-19, and the company's latest radio play, 'A Red Carol' now playing through January 17. For more info, visit sfmt.org.
The work-from-home policy adopted by Airbnb and other tech companies could reshape downtown San Francisco. Betty Yu reports. (4-29-22)
Facing possible electricity shortages, Gov. Newsom raised the possibility that the state's sole remaining nuclear power plant might continue operating beyond a planned closing by 2025.
In the three days after Elon Musk engineered a deal to buy Twitter, he sold roughly $8.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla.
After working remotely for more than two years, a group of Apple employees are demanding more flexibility in the tech giant's 3 day-a-week return to the office plans beginning at the end of May.
The idea of the Supreme Court reversing its ruling on abortion isn't generally very popular in the Bay Area but there are anti-abortion activists who would welcome that decision.
The day after a draft of the Supreme Court majority opinion reversing Roe v. Wade was leaked, there were protests across the Bay Area for abortion rights.
Between the pandemic and the challenges of school and life, there's a mental health crisis among children and doctors say it's something parents need to discuss with their kids.
BART officials on Thursday morning voted to reinstate a mask mandate that will remain in effect into July.
A San Jose police officer was placed on leave after he was alleged to be under the influence of alcohol while at the scene of the Baby Brandon kidnapping.
A 13-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after someone punched him and slammed him to the ground in San Francisco's Mission Dolores neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said.
San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men late Sunday as suspects in a burglary at a self-storage business.
Authorities have arrested a man who brazenly free climbed the 60-story Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.
Imagine getting a bunch of tax documents telling you and the IRS about a large sum of money you made when, in fact, you never received a penny of it.
Many in the Bay Area want their Ukrainian relatives to find safe haven here but the obstacles they're facing are formidable.
The state of emergency that San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared for the Tenderloin last December has a lot of people talking but no one is paying closer attention than the people who live there.
One of the hottest real estate markets is not in the Bay Area. In fact, it's not even in our world. It's at your fingertips in an alternate reality known as the metaverse.
A group of Bay Area scientists have unraveled some surprising secrets about post traumatic stress disorder or PTSD which one day could lead to better therapies and treatments.
As San Francisco is set to redraw its district lines, a coalition of LGBTQ groups on Wednesday blasted a proposed plan that, according to the coalition, would separate LGBTQ communities.
Oakland's Amy Schneider, famous for her recent winning streak on the TV trivia game show "Jeopardy!," visited the White House Thursday on International Transgender Day of Visibility.
California could provide legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families under a proposal announced Thursday that joins a growing list of initiatives from the nation's most populous state aimed at counterbalancing actions in Texas and other conservative places.
In an effort to create more safe spaces for San Francisco's LGBTQ community, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman on Tuesday proposed creating new zoning regulations that would allow for the revival of gay bathhouses.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott's move to order entities in his state to investigate gender-affirming care for transgender children as child abuse is drawing reaction from across the country Wednesday, including sharp criticism from advocacy groups in California.
British singer Dua Lipa brought her "Future Nostalgia Tour" to the SAP Center in San Jose Sunday night, playing songs from that now two-year-old album along with other hits.
Legendary metal band Judas Priest brought their long-delayed 50th anniversary tour to the Fox in Oakland Saturday for an incendiary sold-out show featuring support from Queensrÿche.
Two of the premiere prog-metal bands working today shared the stage at the Fox Theater in Oakland when Mastodon and Opeth brought their co-headlining tour to the Bay Area Thursday night.
Three local legendary thrash-metal bands brought their long delayed "The Bay Strikes Back" tour to the Fox Theater in Oakland Saturday as Testament, Exodus and Death Angel shared the stage.
Blues-rock band Rival Sons brought their current tour with Reignwolf and Jameson to the Warfield in San Francisco Thursday.
Thanks to a Mill Valley woman, thousands of people with physical and developmental disabilities are no longer sitting on the sidelines. Instead, they are in the game.
A San Francisco man is retiring from leading an innovative summer enrichment program he helped create 36 years ago.
For more than a decade, a Richmond native has been turning blighted public property into farms that nourish the community.
With big skills and tiny homes, a San Anselmo man has crafted an innovative way to tackle a shortage of skilled workers, build work opportunities and give back to the community.
An unlikely pair is serving up a weekly dinner that's become a safe haven on the San Mateo County coast for those who need it most.
Donzahniya Pitre's enjoying every busy moment with her 19-month-old daughter, Nyrobi. The full-time working mom has a very hectic schedule. But being a parent is a joyful, and important part of her healing journey.
Starting a new business is challenging but Eric Manzanares is working from a solid foundation, and that foundation is his family.
Lily Colby fought hard for herself and her siblings when they were children growing up in the foster care system. Now she's helping other foster youth find their voices.
Sisters can be the best of friends, and Afshan and Uzma Rehman are no exception. So when both found themselves living in a new country, they leaned on each other for support. But like most all sisters, Afshan and Uzma have also experienced their fair share of sibling rivalry.
For the third year in a row, Students Rising Above held its annual fundraiser virtually, with this year's theme being "Leading with Change."