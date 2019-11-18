The National Weather Service has issued multiple weather advisories for the San Francisco Bay Area for the second week of August, with flooding possible for some low-lying coastal areas along with hot temperatures inland.
Jason Chen, 65, was last seen Saturday around 2:15 p.m. near 3rd Street and McKinnon Avenue in San Francisco.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the rollout of the state's new electric vehicle instant rebate program, touting it as part of an investment in the state's clean-vehicle future.
Don Nelson was one of two coaches in NBA history to have at least 250 wins with three different franchises — Milwaukee, Dallas and Golden State.
The Perseids are one of the oldest recorded meteor showers, with observations dating back over 2,000 years. It's one of the most active showers of the year, typically seeing between 50 and 100 meteors per hour.
A suspect accused of killing a Martinez man had been recently released on his own recognizance in connection with several burglary cases, police said.
What started as a rollover response quickly turned into a four-legged chase for San Francisco firefighters and CHP officers.
A Northern California city declared a state of emergency Saturday after malware disrupted 911 routing, police and fire dispatch and other critical city systems.
The former San Francisco 49ers star running back spoke in a prerecorded video message while he sat on stage wearing his gold jacket at Tom Benson Stadium on Saturday.
Republican Steve Hilton, a former Fox News host and adviser to former British Prime Minister David Cameron, will advance to November's general election in the race to become California's next governor, CBS News projects.
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman has surpassed political newcomer Spencer Pratt in the race for L.A. mayor after trailing by nearly 6% on election night.
Former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, will advance to the November election in the California governor's race, CBS News projects. A second candidate in the race has not yet been projected to advance.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli hired former top aide Shawn Lewis to be a federal law enforcement liaison, though Lewis has three prior convictions for driving under the influence and a pending battery charge.
Records reveal California twice missed deadlines to buy the trains at the center of a federal funding fight — then quietly dropped its lawsuit weeks after missing its new deadline.
CBS California Investigates reviewed 356 pages of state records behind California's $6.2 million diaper contract with Baby2Baby. Here is what they show.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli hired former top aide Shawn Lewis to be a federal law enforcement liaison, though Lewis has three prior convictions for driving under the influence and a pending battery charge.
The Pentagon on Friday released a new batch of documents and images related to UFOs, the fifth disclosure in recent months about the strange encounters.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in supporting a federal lawsuit challenging Idaho's law that bars transgender students from using school restrooms and other sex-separated facilities that align with their gender identity.
The Government Accountability Office found that DOGE overestimated its savings, among other issues.
The Senate Homeland Security Committee voted to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress over his refusal to answer questions during testimony before the committee last week.
Don Nelson was one of two coaches in NBA history to have at least 250 wins with three different franchises — Milwaukee, Dallas and Golden State.
The former San Francisco 49ers star running back spoke in a prerecorded video message while he sat on stage wearing his gold jacket at Tom Benson Stadium on Saturday.
Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer in the first, Jung Hoo Lee singled in a pair of runs the next inning before Willy Adames homered in the fifth, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2.
Longtime San Francisco Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow announced on Thursday that he would retire at the end of the season.
First-year coach Tosh Lupoi has overhauled the staff, the roster has been infused by more than 30 transfers and the expectations are rising for a program that has won more than seven games just once in the past 10 seasons.
People in the U.S. use some four to six tubes of toothpaste per person each year, with billions of plastic tubes ending up in landfills.
In a quiet neighborhood in Oakland, a backyard was abuzz with young people answering an urgent call to action.
A new clean energy project now under construction at UC Berkeley threatens the habitat of the California pipevine swallowtail, found only in Northern California.
Birds' nests from decades ago are helping provide a blueprint to help fight climate change today.
Like so much of California's coast, Steamer Lane continues to be reshaped by the same ocean that made it famous, one wave at a time.
Used clothing is getting a new makeover inside San Francisco public libraries and avoiding the landfill as part of a unique collaboration between city departments and a local nonprofit.
Round-the clock demand for electricity is rising rapidly due to AI, Data Centers, and cloud computing. Kairos Power, which is headquartered in Alameda, has taken a decisive step forward in order to meet that challenge.
An innovative program in Petaluma is helping residents get rid of water-hogging landscaping in favor of drought-tolerant plants.
Ben Nowack is the cofounder and CEO of Reflect Orbital, and says there are plenty of applications for redirected sunlight, especially for use at night.
The Perseids are one of the oldest recorded meteor showers, with observations dating back over 2,000 years. It's one of the most active showers of the year, typically seeing between 50 and 100 meteors per hour.
Meteorologist Zoe Mintz explains the science behind the upcoming Perseid meteor shower.
With Darren Peck.
with Zoe Mintz.
Meteorologist Zoe Mintz explains the science behind the upcoming Perseid meteor shower.
Da Lin reports.
With Darren Peck.
Residents near Golden Gate Park are cashing in on festival weekend by selling driveway parking, water, snacks and even collectibles to the crowds.
Kiara Darvonne Bowling remains in intensive care with severe injuries after she was struck while walking a dog. Two boys in the car are 6 and 4, a source says.
Business Insider tech reporter Grace Kay shares where plans stand with Tesla's robotaxi service in the Bay Area.
Skincare brands make billions of dollars annually selling stuff to children 12 and under, even though dermatologists caution against minors using some of these products that are meant for adults. The CBS News Confirmed team analyzed top kidfluencers with more than 42 million followers combined and found that 94% of their recent skincare posts did not let kids know they were getting free products or commissions from the brands they promote. That social media marketing is turning many in this generation into so-called "Sephora kids," but they often don't realize that some viral products can harm young skin. Check out what happened when CBS News California investigative correspondent Julie Watts sent her 11-year-old daughter undercover shopping with her friends. BEHIND THE INVESTIGATION: CBS News California investigates troubling trend in skincare industry WATCH PART 1 - Investigating "Sephora Kid" Concerns: How skincare brands make billions selling products to tweens. WATCH PART 2 - Investigating "Sephora Kids" Solutions: Fifth-graders investigate California bill targeting anti-aging skincare sales to minors. READ MORE HERE: How the skincare industry makes billions marketing products to tweens, including some that could harm young skin
CBS News Bay Area anchor Elizabeth Cook talks with USF professor of law and migration studies Bill Ong Hing about the positions of the Trump and Harris campaigns when it comes to immigration reform and the situation at the border
CBS News Bay Area anchor Elizabeth Cook asks UC Berkeley Haas School of Business professor Olaf Groth, PhD, about how AI could play a role in potential election interference
CBS News Bay Area anchor Anne Makovec asks UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi if Covid is any more serious than a cold these days, the latest on long Covid, and if the bird flu poses any threat of becoming the next pandemic
The race for the White House is flooding our feeds. CBS News Bay Area anchor Anne Makovec asks Dr. Nolan Higdon with CSU East Bay about the impact of influencers in the presidential race, and if they can really tip the scales in battleground states
CBS News Bay Area anchor Anne Makovec hears from Niku Sedarat from San Jose, an incoming Stanford student and member of DoSomething.Org, about an initiative that allows students to share ideas about addressing mental health in their communities. Anne also asks Dr. Nicole Stelter from Blue Shield of California how parents can provide support for their children
CBS News Bay Area anchor Elizabeth Cook has been reporting extensively on the rise in lung cancer cases among non-smoking Asian American women. Now, Liz talks to a Bay Area mother whose trip to Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center after a car crash may have saved her life. Liz also talks to Dr. Jeffrey Velotta, who performed the surgery, about the rise in lung cancer cases in Asian American women and what may be causing them
CBS News Bay Area anchor Elizabeth Cook talks to Coalition on Homelessness Executive Director Jennifer Friedenbach and Senior Vice President of Public Policy for the Bay Area Council Adrian Covert to hear both sides of the debate over Gov. Newsom's executive order to clear homeless encampments
Jason Chen, 65, was last seen Saturday around 2:15 p.m. near 3rd Street and McKinnon Avenue in San Francisco.
What started as a rollover response quickly turned into a four-legged chase for San Francisco firefighters and CHP officers.
The former San Francisco 49ers star running back spoke in a prerecorded video message while he sat on stage wearing his gold jacket at Tom Benson Stadium on Saturday.
A truck struck and killed a woman on an electric scooter in downtown San Francisco on Friday morning, police said.
The Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire concert scheduled for Thursday night at San Francisco's Chase Center was postponed because of a medical emergency involving a member of Earth, Wind & Fire.
A suspect accused of killing a Martinez man had been recently released on his own recognizance in connection with several burglary cases, police said.
An Oakland woman remains in intensive care with severe head injuries and internal bleeding after a car allegedly stolen by two young boys crashed into her as she walked a dog Thursday morning, family members said.
A worker at a Concord nursing home was arrested and charged with sexually abusing an elderly resident, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Friday.
Nearly two years after a drug overdose death in Contra Costa County claimed a 20-year-old's life, authorities have arrested and charged the suspected dealer with murder.
Authorities in Contra Costa County are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally stabbed outside a home in Martinez on Thursday.
A South Bay man has been arrested following a string of armed robberies that targeted San Jose businesses over the last several weeks, police said.
A lawsuit challenging San Jose's use of automated license plate reader cameras is still alive, after a Santa Clara County judge asked both sides to submit additional briefing before he rules on the case.
Police in San Jose on Thursday announced the arrests of two people in connection with a shooting that killed one person and wounded two others last month.
Authorities in Monterey County are seeking information and have released photos of a vehicle possibly linked to an infant who was found dead off the side of a roadway over the weekend.
South Bay leaders announced a new strategy to prevent immigration detention centers in the area by using normal government bureaucracy as their weapon.
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who spent much of his life in hospitals had one simple wish for his birthday: for him to watch a basketball game. A community of strangers in San Anselmo made sure he got it.
Neighbors said the FAA's temporary adjustment during the recent Bohemian Grove gathering dramatically reduced the number of aircraft flying over their homes. But after the event ended, the FAA returned to its normal departure procedures.
A shelter-in-place order for a Novato neighborhood was lifted Tuesday afternoon after a person was fatally shot earlier in the day.
Authorities in the North Bay arrested a man suspected in a shooting outside a Santa Rosa bar that wounded one person, police said.
Two years ago, the town of San Anselmo voted to withdraw from a controversial flood control district. But homeowners continued to be charged to support its operation. Now, advocates are saying they want that stopped and they want their money back.
A Bay area couple is retiring this fall after serving as resource parents, traditionally known as foster parents, for 30 years.
Following the completion of the World Cup in which the Bay Area was among the hosts, fans and players say the excitement around could bring the sport to the next level.
An Oakland woman's nonprofit has been giving away free diapers to Bay Area families in need for the last 17 years.
Tommy and May Chin Tong launched the Golden Star Radio Company and began producing "The Chinese Hour" from their basement studio in 1939. It's believed to be the first Chinese-language radio program in North America.
Gene Nakamura spent 25 years coaching girls' basketball at Berkeley High School. He built a powerhouse program, winning 15 North Coast Section Titles, seven Northern California championships and two California State Titles.
Jason Chen, 65, was last seen Saturday around 2:15 p.m. near 3rd Street and McKinnon Avenue in San Francisco.
Don Nelson was one of two coaches in NBA history to have at least 250 wins with three different franchises — Milwaukee, Dallas and Golden State.
The Perseids are one of the oldest recorded meteor showers, with observations dating back over 2,000 years. It's one of the most active showers of the year, typically seeing between 50 and 100 meteors per hour.
A suspect accused of killing a Martinez man had been recently released on his own recognizance in connection with several burglary cases, police said.
What started as a rollover response quickly turned into a four-legged chase for San Francisco firefighters and CHP officers.
The Richmond community is looking for answers after testing found a chemical called PCE underneath the Kennedy High School campus, which is currently under construction for modernization.
Two Michigan residents who had "significant underlying health conditions" have died after contracting cyclosporiasis, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.
Soaring health insurance premiums are forcing some small business owners to make difficult decisions about employee coverage, staffing and their future.
The case accuses OpenAI of practicing medicine without a license and failing to safeguard users seeking health advice.
A generic version of the allergy medication Zyrtec is under recall across the U.S. over cross-contamination concerns.
A suspect accused of killing a Martinez man had been recently released on his own recognizance in connection with several burglary cases, police said.
A worker at a Concord nursing home was arrested and charged with sexually abusing an elderly resident, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Friday.
A South Bay man has been arrested following a string of armed robberies that targeted San Jose businesses over the last several weeks, police said.
Three people were killed in the shooting that started at an In-N-Out restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Nearly two years after a drug overdose death in Contra Costa County claimed a 20-year-old's life, authorities have arrested and charged the suspected dealer with murder.
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oakland Unified School District has seen an alarming spike in the number of unhoused students in the school system who deal with a host of challenges far beyond what most children face.
Meteorologist and CBS News Bay Area's resident pilot Lt. Jessica Burch got a treat during Fleet Week, taking to the skies with one of the Blue Angels.
A Bay Area man discovered his devastating loss left him with a new opportunity to rethink how he lives -- follow his journey in virtual reality, 360-degree video.
A groundbreaking medical study involving the UCSF Medical Center has shown some colorectal cancer patients can safely skip radiation treatment and enjoy a potentially higher quality of life.
Every day, San Francisco bar pilot Captain Zach Kellerman goes through what might just be the world's most dangerous commute.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in supporting a federal lawsuit challenging Idaho's law that bars transgender students from using school restrooms and other sex-separated facilities that align with their gender identity.
Berlin police did not identify the suspect, who is still at large, by name but said that he was already known to police and is from Berlin.
LGBTQ+ communities have significantly higher rates of unemployment than the general population. Kelsi Thorud reports on how the City of Oakland is empowering LGBTQ+ job seekers during Pride Month.
The fallout over the opposition by a handful of San Francisco Giants players against the team's Pride Night celebrations has prompted an investigation of Major League Baseball by the Trump administration.
Major League Baseball has warned players about writing on their uniforms after San Francisco starter Landen Roupp and two other pitchers added Bible verses to their Pride Night caps on Friday night.
A suspect was taken into custody after an attack on Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on June 1 in which there were 15 people and a dog who were victims. The suspect threw Molotov cocktails that burned some of the victims, who were part of a march for Israeli hostages.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
It happened several days after Halloween, but composer and former Oingo Boingo frontman Danny Elfman delivered an appropriately macabre set of movie soundtracks and '80s hits for a full house at the Shoreline Amphitheatre.
Bay Area pop-punk heroes Green Day brought their current Saviors Tour to Oracle Park in San Francisco Friday for an epic show that also featured alt-rock favorites Smashing Pumpkins and fellow punk acts Rancid and the Linda Lindas.
An all-star group featuring King Crimson members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin along with guitar giant Steve Vai and Tool drummer Danny Carey played the music from Crimson's '80s albums at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Friday.
In 2025, KPIX is moving to a new community service award: the CBS News Bay Area Icon Award. Submit nominations for an outstanding community hero at kpix.com/icon.
It's the most wonderful time of the year for a South Bay woman who has played Mrs. Claus for more than 40 years for the children of North San Jose's Alviso District.
For residents of the Oakland Hills, the prospect of another wildfire always remains a concern. This week's Jefferson Awards winner has made it his mission to make the hills and other high-risk areas safer.
In East Palo Alto -- where state education numbers show more than nine in ten public school students are low income and more than half are English learners -- many are finding hope and connection at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula.
This week's Jefferson Award winner is Army veteran who continues to live a life of service into his 80s, by feeding hundreds of San Francisco families a week.
A Bay Area man who overcame tremendous obstacles to excel in school has made it his mission to gear up other students for success in the classroom and in life.
For Students Rising Above scholar Josh Collins it took moving across the country to realize the value of his Bay Area family.
Samir Hooker had to grow up fast after his stepfather was shot dead 12 years ago. Now he is watching over his mom and sister while attending UC Berkeley.
It's hard enough to graduate from one of the most prestigious schools in the country when you're the first in your family to go to college. Imagine doing that while you're also trying to protect your parents from being deported?
Some students who are the first in their families to go to college face the challenge of balancing a rigorous academic load while still working to help support their family back home.