Home, sweet shipping container In 2016 Zack and Brie Smithey built their dream home in St. Charles, Missouri: a 3BR, 2.5 bath, 3,000 sq. ft., two-story structure made out of eight shipping containers. Now, they're helping other people build container homes. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with homeowners who refuse to be boxed into traditional notions of home construction. (Originally broadcast May 22, 2022.)