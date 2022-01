Sonny Curtis: From Buddy Holly to Mary Tyler Moore His music dates back to the birth of rock 'n' roll, as an early bandmate of Buddy Holly, and as the writer of such classic songs as "I Fought the Law" and "Walk Right Back." But Sonny Curtis' most memorable composition may be "Love Is All Around," his theme song for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with the disarmingly humble Rock and Roll Hall of Famer about a career during which he truly made it after all.