"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 5/15 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at alternative paths to the workforce that don't require a college degree (or crushing student debt). Plus: Anthony Mason talks with author Garrison Keillor about #MeToo accusations; Tracy Smith sits down with Chef José Andrés and Ron Howard, director of a documentary about World Central Kitchen called "We Feed People"; Kelefa Sanneh profiles singer-songwriter Lionel Richie; Tony Dokoupil interviews "Saturday Night Live" star Michael Che; Faith Salie learns the history behind Abraham Lincoln's coat; and Lucy Craft meets artisans sustaining a Japanese tradition: grass-and-straw tatami mats.