A home rebuilt Twenty-two-year-old Jaylan Gray had to quit college to take care of his 12-year-old brother, Julian, after their mother, a single parent, died. But things got worse, when their home in Katy, Texas, was severely damaged, and a contractor ran off with their life savings. That was when a non-profit called Katy Responds, a group that fixes up houses after natural disasters, heard of their plight. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports.