Our puzzling addiction for puzzles Over the last two years, bestselling author and puzzle aficionado A.J. Jacobs has allowed correspondent Martha Teichner and "Sunday Morning" cameras to follow him as he conducted research for his new book, "The Puzzler," about his quest to solve the world's most baffling puzzles – from the simple (!) Rubik's Cube and chess problems, to the legendary MIT Mystery Hunt, and a mystifying sculpture housed at CIA Headquarters in Langley, Va.