"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 7/3 Hosted by Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Kris Van Cleave looks at the difficulties facing exasperated travelers this summer. Plus: Major Garrett talks with a woman who had to leave the country in 1962 to get an abortion; Lesley Stahl explores animal friendships; Jim Axelrod sits down with the Doobie Brothers; David Martin looks back on the life of WWII Medal of Honor recipient Cpl. Hershel "Woody" Williams; a Robert Krulwich video essay examines the threat posed by rising greenhouse gases; and Rita Braver visits an accidental tourist attraction: gigantic decaying busts of U.S. presidents.