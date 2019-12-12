Hundreds of e-scooter riders take over downtown Minneapolis streets
The Minnesota State Patrol said riders also illegally entered Interstate 35W amid the "scooter takeover."
The Minnesota State Patrol said riders also illegally entered Interstate 35W amid the "scooter takeover."
Kayla McBride made a WNBA-record 10 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 43 points on Sunday as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 103-90, becoming the first team to clinch a spot in the WNBA playoffs.
The closure of the Pig's Eye encampment has led to a population boom at a site 7 miles up the Mississippi River.
Forty miles west of Minneapolis, Howard Lake mixes water recreation with country living. But a couple weeks ago, the small town got a visit from an unexpected feline guest.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, say they're searching for 64-year-old Carlos Evelio Jimenez-Alvarez, who was last seen Saturday.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says one of its firefighters was hospitalized amid the effort to halt a blaze inside a three-story apartment building.
The largest women-only triathlon in the continental U.S. returned to Minneapolis' Lake Nokomis on Sunday.
The Minnesota primary is Tuesday, with the final barrage of political ads in overdrive and candidates making their final pitches.
Communities across Minnesota saw impressive rainfall totals on Friday as wet weather crawled across the state.
Minnesota could see some much needed rain overnight, though will likely not reverse the course of a drought that is spreading throughout the state.
Storms like the one that swept through eastern Wisconsin Monday could start pushing your insurance premiums even higher.
The Trump administration is vowing to keep up the pressure to find a way out of the war it started with Israel in Iran, plus more of the day’s top stories.
The closure of the Pig's Eye Park encampment in Minnesota’s capital city prompted dozens of people living there to take up residence at a different city encampment some seven miles up river.
High school teacher Dan Gasner visits WCCO to discuss his book "My Friends Call Me Gaz," detailing his extraordinary journey.
Republican analyst Amy Frederiksen and Democratic analyst About Amara sit down with Esme Murphy with primary elections in Minnesota and Wisconsin just hours away.
A WCCO photojournalist witnessed hundreds of people riding Lime scooters and e-bikes through downtown Minneapolis Saturday night.
Kayla McBride made a WNBA-record 10 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 43 points on Sunday as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 103-90, becoming the first team to clinch a spot in the WNBA playoffs.
The largest women-only triathlon in the continental U.S. returned to Minneapolis' Lake Nokomis on Sunday.
Andrew Vaughn singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Minnesota Twins 4-3.
Olivia Miles scored 26 points, Napheesa Collier added 22 and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Las Vegas Aces 98-87 on Saturday to clinch a WNBA playoff berth.
Kaelen Culpepper arrived in the big leagues eager to show he could make a major contribution to the Minnesota Twins' push for a playoff berth.
There's a certain elegance to the common loon. Its black and white plumage carries a gentle sheen of green as though dressed for a formal affair. Subtle colors that allow its piercing red eyes to steal your gaze.
Parents will be digging deeper into their wallets this back-to-school season.
Minnesotans have become quite familiar with drought in recent years. Not only how it affects the water supply, but also the rules that can come with it.
The issue is a major talking point ahead of the midterm elections. Do gas prices actually impact elections?
The U.S. House just voted to make daylight saving time permanent. In Good Question, Jeff Wagner explains how that could impact Minnesota and why our last attempt at getting rid of it failed.
Crews in St. Paul, Minnesota, are clearing out the city's largest encampment on Wednesday.
After officials in Minnesota's capital city announced they would shut down encampments for those experiencing homelessness, the City Council approved more than $1 million to expand capacity at local shelters.
The city of St. Paul, Minnesota, is taking a stand and closing encampments amid growing concerns.
Baseball fans might remember the Metrodome's iconic blue seats, and now in Atwater, Minnesota, spectators can once again grab a blue seat and watch a game.
The largest women-only triathlon in the continental U.S. returned to Minneapolis' Lake Nokomis on Sunday.
Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, say they're searching for 64-year-old Carlos Evelio Jimenez-Alvarez, who was last seen Saturday.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says one of its firefighters was hospitalized amid the effort to halt a blaze inside a three-story apartment building.
Minneapolis police say an 18-year-old man is expected to survive after being shot on Main Street near the Stone Arch Bridge early Sunday morning.
Hundreds of teenagers and young adults aboard electric scooter and e-bikes took to downtown Minneapolis streets and sidewalks — and on Interstate 35W — late Saturday night in what's being called a "scooter takeover."
Forty miles west of Minneapolis, Howard Lake mixes water recreation with country living. But a couple weeks ago, the small town got a visit from an unexpected feline guest.
Part of a central Minnesota highway is closed Friday morning after a truck rolled on its side during a crash.
The polls close on Minnesota's high-stakes primary in a little more than five days, with new figures from the Secretary of State's Office showing more than 157,000 people have already voted.
WCCO is tracking everything you can go out and do 4 Your Weekend, starting with another packed weekend of local community days.
Keith Richardson is a home brewer and beer memorabilia collector. His collection got so big that, two years ago, he moved everything into an old toy store near downtown Lanesboro and opened the Hammarama Museum and Gift Shop.
David Crowley, backed by Gov. Tony Evers, faces democratic socialist Francesca Hong in a Wisconsin primary that could signal how far left the Democratic Party is willing to go.
A Dane County judge ruled Tuesday that Wisconsin's paper-only absentee ballot system denies disabled voters the equal opportunity to vote privately and independently, though a trial on electronic voting as a remedy is still ahead.
The Milwaukee mosque leader's former Israeli attorney testified in immigration court that Sarsour was coerced into confessions and was never convicted of any charge linking him to a terrorist organization.
Two people were injured when a small plane crashed in western Wisconsin early Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, Bryce Jungbluth, 27, suffered a medical emergency after his shift on July 26.
The Minnesota primary is Tuesday, with the final barrage of political ads in overdrive and candidates making their final pitches.
The Democratic Senate primary in Minnesota is heating up and immigration has become a central issue.
The closure of the Pig's Eye Park encampment in St. Paul, Minnesota, prompted dozens of people living there to take up residence at a different city encampment some seven miles up the Mississippi River.
Republican analyst Amy Frederiksen and Democratic analyst About Amara sit down with Esme Murphy with primary elections in Minnesota and Wisconsin just hours away.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
A Minnesota woman says she fainted, spiked a 102-degree fever, and was hospitalized with sepsis three days after eating a chicken burrito bowl at a Chipotle in Roseville, and genetic testing connected her case to a multistate outbreak, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
Parents will be digging deeper into their wallets this back-to-school season.
Get ready to watch movies and television with clarity like never before. That's how industry experts are describing the latest TV technology now on sale exclusively at Best Buy.
A lottery player in Minnesota won a jackpot of more than $34 million last week, a record for the Lotto America game in the state.
The lawsuit accuses Loon of using "kid-friendly characters" to promote its vapes in flavors such as Cotton Candy, Strawberry Popsicle, Banana Taffy and Blue Razz Slushy.
Minneapolis police say an 18-year-old man is expected to survive after being shot on Main Street near the Stone Arch Bridge early Sunday morning.
A Minnesota man was found guilty on Friday of two counts of mailing threatening communications and one count of threatening to murder a federal judge.
The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday night.
A man who was shot by St. Paul police while he was hiding in a dumpster after sexually assaulting and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend will receive a $350,000 settlement from the city.
The Ramsey County attorney and the the state attorney general filed lawsuits Friday in an attempt to prevent two rival gangs from gathering at the Minnesota State Fair.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
Back-to-back tainted food outbreaks have a lot of people asking what's safe to bring home from the grocery store.
A Minnesota woman says she fainted, spiked a 102-degree fever, and was hospitalized with sepsis three days after eating a chicken burrito bowl at a Chipotle in Roseville, and genetic testing connected her case to a multistate outbreak, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
The system uses light tracing and more than 1,500 data points to create a personalized treatment plan.
Two Michigan residents who had "significant underlying health conditions" have died after contracting cyclosporiasis, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.
The Uptown Art Fair kicked off in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon. The event is now closer to Uptown for the first time in two years.
USA TODAY has confirmed what Minnesotans already know well: our state fair is the best in the nation.
WCCO is tracking everything you can go out and do 4 Your Weekend, starting with another packed weekend of local community days.
Ariana Grande had been due to star alongside her "Wicked" co-star Jonathan Bailey in a production of "Sunday in the Park with George" in 2027.
Vincent Pastore played Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero on all six seasons of "The Sopranos," which aired from 1999 to 2007.