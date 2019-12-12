CBS News Live
Their owner had been living in the car with them, and released them to the Animal Humane Society.
St. Paul Public Schools officials are drafting a new policy to allow and encourage the Native American practice of smudging at schools and events in Minnesota's second-largest district.
Rally organizers said the ban is in direct violation of the freedom of speech and religion.
Western and southeastern Minnesota will see scattered showers in the morning hours. There's a risk of severe weather later on in the southeast, as well as western Wisconsin.
Gunfire filled the streets just steps outside of a downtown Minneapolis strip club early Wednesday morning.
A teenage boy is in custody in connection to the carjacking of teenage sisters Monday evening at a Twin Cities gas station.
The heat is not only uncomfortable, but it can be dangerous to your health.
Minnesota cities and counties this summer will start to see an influx of funds from a multistate settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors, an agreement that will bring $300 million to Minnesota for their role in the proliferation of pills that sparked a crisis nationwide.
A Maple Grove man is risking his life in Ukraine working to get refugees to safety.
WCCO's Next Weather team are always looking for what's next in Minnesota's rapidly-changing weather environments.
In Minnesota, weather can be all over the place.
The Clover executive chef Jeremy Bechtold talks about the "dude food" they have available this weekend.
Cody Westphall, from Happy Tails Rescue, shows some cats currently up for adoption.
Relationships expert Dr. Michael Walker says it can be hard to resist the urge to pack your summer full, But you can also be intentional about creating the conditions for lasting memories.
WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says scattered showers move in this morning with embedded thunder threat into early afternoon.
Mailboat jumper tryouts are at Lake Geneva in Madison, and WCCO's Pauleen Le has had experience performing the task.
Seattle's young right-hander tossed six smooth innings and combined with three relievers on a four-hitter in the Mariners' 5-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.
Breanna Stewart scored 29 points, including a go-ahead basket with 42.6 seconds left, and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 81-79 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.
Benilde St. Margaret's boys lacrosse is the only undefeated team in Minnesota. They started their state tournament run Tuesday night... Ren Clayton tells us how they play the role of frontrunner.
After a stellar stretch at the plate, Twins superstar Byron Buxton has been named the AL Player of the Week.
Byron Buxton belted his 18th home run, Chris Archer delivered another steady pitching performance and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Monday night.
According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, there were 214,000 job openings in the state at the end of last year. At the same time, there were 93,000 unemployed people.
After our burst of extreme heat Tuesday, get ready for an extended stretch of hot summer days as the weekend approaches.
Gas prices continue to reach record levels. On Friday, the national average teetered on the edge of $5 a gallon. So, does it make financial sense to switch to an EV?
There's an option to save 10 cents a gallon on gas many drivers might not realize they can use -- and it can be found at hundreds of gas stations in Minnesota.
Later this week, Minnesotans from all over will observe Juneteenth, a celebration of the day in 1865 when the last American slaves found out they were free after the Civil War.
A deadly shooting at a health facility in Oklahoma this week was a painful reminder for residents in the central Minnesota town of Buffalo.
A driver is dead and four others, including three children, were injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota.
Public pools around the Twin Cities have been very busy Tuesday, including Waterworks in Battle Creek Regional Park, where everyone was making the most of the heat.
Wisconsin elections officials voted Friday to allow Donald Trump's endorsed candidate to stay on the Republican primary ballot in the presidential battleground state.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday that the state Department of Tourism-commissioned study from Tourism Economics found tourism spending jumped 31.1% from 2020.
Police Officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement that the disabled person's caregiver got out of the vehicle to get some food and left the engine running when a 43-year-old man got into the vehicle and drove off.
A head-on crash Saturday morning in western Wisconsin left two drivers dead and one passenger injured.
In video recorded from William Barr's testimony, the former attorney general said that he knew early claims that Trump had won the election were "bogus" and "silly."
The bipartisan compromise does not have universal background checks or universal red flag provisions, but it does have funding incentives for states to pass red flag laws, as well as tougher background checks for those under 21.
The bill, signed Monday by Gov. Tim Walz, is meant to help ensure that those youth receive resources necessary for their health, safety and education.
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has reached a deal. It means U.S. gun laws could soon be changing.
Stocks fell again Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's impending announcement on interest rates. This week's losses come on worries that high inflation will push the central bank to hit the brakes too hard to slow demand.
The Minneapolis restaurant opened last year and serves Indigenous cuisine. The co-owner of the restaurant says this win is about much more than food.
Gas is high, really high. But as it turns out, some of the people you may think would be benefitting from these sky high prices are hurting, just like the drivers.
Markets don't react well to volatility, which doesn't bode well when many Americans are increasingly anxious about an economic downturn.
Experts say air conditioning accounts for more than 40% of homeowners' energy use in the summertime. Here are some tips on what you can do to keep your energy costs low when it's heating up.
Brooklyn Park communities are standing together in the face of a drastic rise in crime.
According to police, the woman and a man were inside the RV when they heard gunshots. The woman then realized she had been hit.
Police say a man in his 40s was killed Monday evening in the North End neighborhood.
The best children's hospitals in the country were named Tuesday, and several Minnesota hospitals made the list.
A wet spring and rising temps could lead to more potentially harmful algae blooms in time for the Fourth of July weekend.
Officials say the two children developed symptoms shortly after returning from a visit to a country where measles is common. The preschool-aged children were not vaccinated.
Minnesota's health department has temporary control of a southern Minnesota nursing home struggling to pay its bills, which the state said puts residents at risk.
A new store in the North Town Mall is giving people space to take selfies and be creative with it.
Jennifer Hudson, who produced the Best Musical winner "A Strange Loop," became the 17th ever EGOT winner.
Stars of stage and screen hit the red carpet for the 75th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday night.
The celebration of Prince that started last week with a new mural in Minneapolis continued Tuesday for the music legend's birthday.
"We are playing for people's hearts. It's about our life, and there is always a corner in my life which I can feel the music goes through," said Osmo Vänskä.
Stars of stage and screen hit the red carpet for the 75th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday night.
Opening Day is nearly here and the Minnesota Twins are unveiling new foods at Target Field, including Australian-inspired savory pies and an official grilled cheese sandwich of the ballpark.