"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 12/4 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Luke Burbank looks at Elon Musk's chaotic reign since buying Twitter. Plus: Erin Moriarty examines how some families are being broken up in the name of protecting children; Tracy Smith interviews Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro about his stop-motion animated feature, "Pinocchio"; Lee Cowan talks with actor Brendan Fraser about his acclaimed performance in "The Whale"; John Dickerson visits a new Smithsonian exhibition that traces pop culture's influence on America; Robert Costa talks with Rep. Jamie Raskin and The New Yorker's David Remnick about the impending January 6th Committee report; and Faith Salie explores the world of whimsical, tiny sculptures dubbed "Becorns."