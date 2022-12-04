Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 12/4

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Luke Burbank looks at Elon Musk's chaotic reign since buying Twitter. Plus: Erin Moriarty examines how some families are being broken up in the name of protecting children; Tracy Smith interviews Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro about his stop-motion animated feature, "Pinocchio"; Lee Cowan talks with actor Brendan Fraser about his acclaimed performance in "The Whale"; John Dickerson visits a new Smithsonian exhibition that traces pop culture's influence on America; Robert Costa talks with Rep. Jamie Raskin and The New Yorker's David Remnick about the impending January 6th Committee report; and Faith Salie explores the world of whimsical, tiny sculptures dubbed "Becorns."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.