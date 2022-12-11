"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 12/11 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, John Dickerson talks with filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, whose new HBO documentary is about her mother, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Also: Lee Cowan visits with folk singer-comedians Tom and Dick Smothers; Tony Dokoupil profiles singer-songwriter Charlie Puth; Robert Costa talks with rapper and TV talk show host Killer Mike; Allison Aubrey looks at the controversy over the flavor enhancer MSG; Liz Palmer explores the history of a famed Tokyo architectural wonder that is now being demolished; and we have a return visit from Techno Claus (who looks suspiciously like David Pogue), offering gift ideas for the gadget lovers on your holiday list.