Piercing Russia's digital Iron Curtain Inaugurated during the Cold War, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty broke through the Iron Curtain via shortwave radio, presenting news broadcasts to countries where freedom of the press was under assault. Today, its mission is even more critical, as it counters Kremlin propaganda about the war against Ukraine with uncensored news for Russian audiences via the Internet. Correspondent Christina Ruffini examines how the organization is evading a new generation of Russian censors.