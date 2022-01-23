Live

Watch CBSN Live

Terence Smith on meeting Sirhan Sirhan's father

The foreign correspondent and former "Sunday Morning" journalist, author of the new memoir, "Four Wars, Five Presidents," talks about discussing the murder of Senator Robert F. Kennedy with the father of Sirhan Sirhan.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.