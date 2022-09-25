The real people behind "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" In 1967 "Chickie" Donohue, a merchant seaman, was inspired to deliver beers to buddies who were fighting in an unpopular war. And so, he packed up some suds and sailed for Vietnam to track them down. That quixotic adventure inspired the new dramedy "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," directed by Peter Farrelly, an Academy Award-winner for "Green Book." CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Farrelly, star Zac Efron, and with Donohue, who describes how his experience changed his view of the war.