From 2017: "First Ex" Ivana Trump Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, died on Thursday. She was 73. In this interview broadcast on "Sunday Morning" on October 8, 2017, she talks with correspondent Jim Axelrod about her life before and after she and her husband divorced; her thoughts about Trump's second and third wives, Marla Maples and Melania Trump; and other topics that she also addresses in her memoir, "Raising Trump."