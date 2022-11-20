"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/20 Jane Pauley hosts our annual "Food Issue." Featured: Luke Burbank on the highlights of cannabis cuisine; Martha Teichner visits Le Bernardin chef Eric Ripert; Tracy Smith talks with Linda Ronstadt about her memoir that celebrates family and food; Ben Tracy examines how farmers are adapting to climate change; Seth Doane visits pizza makers in Naples; Holly Williams profiles a Ukrainian chef promoting his country's culinary culture; Jim Axelrod on the rise of halal meats; Elaine Quijano on the Filipino vegetable ube, making inroads in America; Mo Rocca meets the young proprietor of a landmark NYC butcher shop; Kelefa Sanneh samples nonalcoholic wines and cocktails; and David Pogue looks at some "Small Wonders" – baby carrots, microgreens and mini-watermelons.