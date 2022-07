Dwayne Betts and his mission beyond prison At 16 Dwayne Betts was imprisoned for carjacking. With time on his hands, he began writing. Now an accomplished poet, playwright and memoirist, as well as an attorney, he has also founded a non-profit, Freedom Reads, that provides libraries to inmates. Correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with Betts about remaking his life, from felon to MacArthur Fellow.