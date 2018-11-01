CBS News Live
The beloved son, brother, uncle and courageous firefighter always knew what he wanted in life -- to help people.
As Biden says a Russian invasion has begun, the government in Kyiv calls up reservists and looks to declare a national state of emergency.
Tuesday was dubbed "Twos-day" because the date reads the same backwards and forwards -- 2/22/22.
"He took off, started doing 100 on the freeway, and just, like, it was all crazy," the 11-year-old said.
Sean Ebony Coleman is the founder of Destination Tomorrow, and says he's the first African American of transgender experience to operate an LGBTQ+ center in New York City. It's a place that provides services rooted in economic empowerment.
It was standing room only at the Immaculate Conception Monastery Church in Jamaica Estates.
Black History Month celebrates our history and that includes the world of fine dining. Chefs from all backgrounds have helped shape American cuisine, but that's not the only way to influence.
Black Health, a nonprofit, has partnered with places people trust, like faith-based organizations, in all five boroughs to help bridge the gap in health care.
Her life-size portraits look like they're from the strokes of a painter's brush, but Butler is a quiltmaker, weaving fabrics of all kinds into celebrations of Black life in America.
"Me and My Afro" is a story celebrating uniqueness and self-love which Aiden wrote at just age 10, after getting made fun of for his hairstyle.
Beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills pledged $1 million in June 2020 to support social and racial justice. In honor of Black History Month, the brand set aside grant money for Black-owned businesses.
As we celebrate Black History Month, we're taking a closer look at the racial wealth gap in America and its roots in the modern suburbs. The typical white household has about 10 times the accumulated wealth of the typical Black household.
CBS2's Cindy Hsu first met Tyler Gordon in 2019. Now she catches up with him to check on his outdoor art exhibition called the "Icon Collection" to celebrate Black History Month.
"I appreciate that I have people that will pass other bike shops to come here," co-owner Chris Dixon told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"It's small but has a lot of charm and good chocolate," the owner told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
Brothers Terry and Steve Wiederlight inherited the business from their father and grandfather.
The city's first Asian American woman-owned bookstore sits on Mulberry Street.
"All the hard work is paying off. We can see it," co-owner Martha Caro told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"You're my friend as soon as you walk in," owner Anthony Meras told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"That's my hidden agenda, to make everyone a reader," owner Dawn Harris-Martine told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"The secret to our success, I always say, is that we always give the people good value for their money," co-owner Herbert Morscher told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"It's like stepping into a bowl of minestrone soup; you don't know what you're going to find," owner Ernie Rossi told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
The 53-year-old died this past December. She was one of two deaths in Bridgeport on that same day.
Giving the "gift of life" is proving twice as nice for a man from Connecticut.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire area through midnight for gusts up to 50 mph at times.
Wind advisories are in effect until early Friday morning across Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.
Kids will soon be running around empty tennis and basketball courts, if they're lucky to get a spot.
Residents in Ocean County town are banding together to save one of the last patches of nature left in their area.
The poll found 58% of people want to wait for data in early March before lifting the school mask mandate.
The Department of Environmental Protection is sending certified letters to households with lead services lines.
Immigration attorney Michael Wildes said Monday his phone keeps ringing, "off the hook."
A Birthday Wish partners with the Court Appointed Special Advocate of New Jersey program to get wish lists.
Police say a man fired from inside a dark-colored four-door sedan.
Many couples chose this very special Tuesday to say "I do" because of the unique date -- 2/22/22.
Harrison tells CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that transparency is the way to build trust.
A total of $10 million is going to help communities hard hit in New York by COVID-19 and a rise in hate crimes.
Cuomo criticized her office's investigation, which eventually led to his resignation.
Hochul scored a major political coup, but she might still have to face two challengers in a June primary.
The state's Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, ran out of money and left many applicants frustrated.
He got elected by promising to keep the city safe, and despite the pandemic of gun violence and an economy still hobbled by COVID-19, Adams says he's going to keep that promise.
Health expert says CDC data suggests MIS-C is less common with Omicron variant compared to prior COVID strains
It's part of an effort to avoid staffing issues and give people more time.
Each show is tailored to connect with what students have been going through or learning in class.
Opening night has been a long time in the making. The production was supposed to open in 2020, but then the coronavirus pandemic hit, shutting down Broadway.
CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez explains how a seemingly minor bump on the head led to the comedian's death.
The effort was the work of the show's Black Theatre Coalition fellow and partnerships with the city Department of Education and a dozen local youth nonprofits.
Thousands of police officers from around the country came to St. Patrick's Cathedral, along with other mourners, to pay their respects to fallen Det. Wilbert Mora, who died in the line of duty in an ambush shooting in Harlem.
A powerful nor'easter brought heavy snow and blizzard conditions to the Tri-State Area.
Thousands and thousands of officers from the NYPD and around the country packed the streets of New York City to pay tribute to Det. Jason Rivera, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic incident in Harlem.
