A 46-year-old man was arrested on reckless endangerment charges, and authorities are investigating whether the boat was an illegal charter.
The total is also the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history.
The National Dominican Day Parade returns to New York City on Sunday.
The United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said one of its ships was targeted while transiting the strait.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
Thomas Ryan, the man suspected in a murder in Orange County, New York was taken into custody after a massive search that lasted several days.
A retired New York City police chief died Friday after drowning in a backyard pool on Long Island, police say.
A third body was found Saturday in the Bronx apartment building where a deadly fire broke out earlier this week, officials say.
Jamaican pride was on display on the streets of Brooklyn as a first-of-its-kind parade kicked off Saturday.
Even though no one won the big prize in the most recent drawing, there were some $1 million tickets sold, including at Two Ways Supermarket in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. CBS News New York's Allen Devlin reports.
The heat didn't stop thousands from showing up and celebrating the city's rich Dominican culture. CBS News New York's Kristie Keleshian was there as the 44th annual parade danced its way down Sixth Avenue.
The violence broke out just before 3 p.m. on 42nd Street, just off the Dominican Day Parade route. Police say the victim was slashed multiple times in the back and chest and is hospitalized in stable condition. CBS News New York's Allen Devlin reports.
Fourteen people on board fell into the water. Two died, including a 5-month-old baby. CBS News New York's Lisa Rozner has the latest.
The Democrat speaks to CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer about the challenge he is receiving from Republican Joseph Hernandez.
CBS News New York's Craig Allen has your First Alert Forecast for August 8 at 11 p.m.
From the science of forecasting to weather safety – First Alert Weather 101 is an interactive way to get students thinking about STEM. There's also a chance your students might be on TV.
NYC once again faces summer's swelter. Because heat can be deadly, understanding heat related advisories, watches and warnings can save lives.
In the New York City alone, heat is blamed for hundreds of deaths each year, especially during heat waves.
Physical effects of heat waves, like heat stroke, are widely known. But scientists are now sounding the alarm on psychological consequences of extremely high temperatures.
A group of New York City homeowners is suing to delay the implementation of the new pied-à-terre tax, saying Mayor Zohran Mamdani bungled the rollout.
New York City officials discussed security efforts ahead of the 44th annual Dominican Day Parade kicking off Sunday morning.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is reacting after voters in Michigan chose a progressive Democrat over a moderate.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the city's 2-K program received nearly three times as many applications as there were available seats.
Some 9/11 families are defending New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's inclusion in this year's solemn remembrance ceremony after an online petition asked he not attend.
There has been so much confusion about the pied-à-terre tax and the way city notified homeowners, the City Council has scheduled a public hearing to demand answers.
The Consul General of Israel in New York is calling on Mayor Zohran Mamdani to change his anti-Israel rhetoric before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the city in September for the United Nations General Assembly.
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is responding to criticism from some New York attorneys over the lack of Jewish representation on his judicial panel.
Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman is deploying a campaign strategy that echoes the national GOP playbook — attack Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
CBS News New York is investigating the cashless tolling system in New York and New Jersey. Unpaid tolls can spiral into crushing debt — but that's just one of many issues drivers face.
A great investigative news tip should explain the situation in detail, be newsworthy, and have real-world consequences.
A CBS News New York Investigation finds New York City is on pace for the most manhole fires in 11 years.
New York City regulators are reviewing complaints after Sail4th 250 canceled some customers' tickets without offering refunds, citing weather damage.
The death of a woman who visited a Bronx lifestyle center for a popular anti-aging injection is raising questions about the safety of treatments used to keep people beautiful.
Complaints about New York rental schemes jumped 55% over the last few years, according to new data obtained by CBS News New York.
Viral online competitions offer thousands of dollars in prizes and donate part of the money raised to charity, but what should you know before you enter or donate?
The developer behind the East Side high rise that sparked stability concerns and evacuations this week is currently facing two lawsuits.
Prosecutors across New York City say they're fighting back against an increase in crimes involving cryptocurrency, but it appears they have their work cut out for them.
A camper and two lifeguards went to a Newark pool expecting a normal summer day. A child's life depended on all three.
A massive 8-foot python was found in a New Jersey backyard. The 40-pound snake is now safely back in a cage, but not before it gave residents in Freehold a scare.
A New Jersey police department is getting creative when it comes to cracking down on distracted drivers.
The New York Mets routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-1 on Sunday afternoon.
Michael Harris II opened the 10th inning with an RBI single, and the Braves beat the Yankees 2-1 on Sunday to prevent a three-game sweep.
The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the New York Mets 9-0 on Saturday night to end a four-game skid.
Mariano Rivera was back on the field at the Yankees' annual Old-Timers' Day on Saturday.
The New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 Saturday.
CBS News New York's Jennifer Bisram has more on how seniors get around after handing over the keys.
The number of older adults using smartphones soared from 55% in 2016 to 90% now, according to the AARP. That makes senior citizens one of the fastest growing groups using digital devices.
The number of older adults using smartphones soared from 55% in 2016 to 90% now, according to the AARP. That makes senior citizens one of the fastest growing groups using digital devices. CBS News New York's Jennifer Bisram reports.
Marian Hamilton founded the Ken Hamilton Caregivers Center in Westchester after caring for her husband with mesothelioma. CBS News New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
A report from the NYC Department of Aging shows 15% of 8,600 older adults surveyed admitted to experiencing some form of elder abuse.
Author Amy Chozick spoked with Mary Calvi about her book "With Friends Like You," which is Club Calvi's new Readers' Choice.
John Searles reimagines the life of Helen Gurley Brown as she transforms Cosmopolitan magazine into a trendsetting and norm-busting publication for women in the 1960s
Author John Searles is known for his suspenseful, bestselling thrillers, but he calls his latest book "Single Girls," a labor of love. He spoke with Mary Calvi about it.
Authors Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray discuss their latest novel, A Pair of Aces. The writing duo shares insights into their creative partnership and the discovery of the remarkable women at the heart of the story.
Readers vote "With Friends Like You," author Amy Chozick's debut novel, as the new book for Club Calvi
The Urban Assembly Maker Academy in Manhattan is built around career and technical education pathways with hands-on learning in the classroom.
Bayside High School in Queens has six different career and technical education programs that are mandatory for all 3,000 students.
Bayside High School alumni and staff cut a ribbon for the school's 90th birthday to start a month-long celebration.
Athletic director Joe Capuana is retiring after 30 years and describes what makes the Bayside High School Community like no other.
CBS News New York's Chris Wragge takes us to Bayside High School, known for its six career and technical education programs preparing students for the future.
One of the six CTE programs at Bayside High School is in sports medicine and management. It focuses on everything from medicine to physical therapy, rehab, coaching and much more. CBS News New York's Chris Wragge has the details.
Class Act with Chris Wragge is back for our fourth season live from Newark Tech in Essex County, New Jersey.
Join us this Friday morning live from Newark Tech in New Jersey.
Commack High School's legendary band teacher, Dr. Frank Hansen, is retiring after 40 years.
A retired New York City police chief died Friday after drowning in a backyard pool on Long Island, police say.
The National Dominican Day Parade returned to New York City on Sunday.
Thomas Ryan, the man suspected in a murder in Orange County, New York was taken into custody after a massive search that lasted several days.
Jamaican pride was on display on the streets of Brooklyn as a first-of-its-kind parade kicked off Saturday.
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hell's Kitchen early Saturday morning.
The New York area will get some brief relief Sunday from the humid weather.
Friday evening brought yet another round of prolific thunderstorms to the Tri-State Area.
A 16-year-old boy was killed after he was hit Wednesday night by a Metro-North train going from Danbury to South Norwalk, police said.
Most of the Tri-State Area is under a heat advisory Thursday and Friday, with downpours bringing the risk of flash flooding.
New York City and parts of New Jersey were under a flood watch due to downpours and strong storms Monday.
The New York area will get some brief relief Sunday from the humid weather.
A camper and two lifeguards went to a Newark pool expecting a normal summer day. A child's life depended on all three.
Friday evening brought yet another round of prolific thunderstorms to the Tri-State Area.
An emotional vigil was held in Garfield, New Jersey, on Thursday to remember two children who died after being swept into the Passaic River.
A massive 8-foot python was found in a New Jersey backyard. The 40-pound snake is now safely back in a cage, but not before it gave residents in Freehold a scare.
The NYPD is mourning the death of a former chief.
A retired New York City police chief died Friday after drowning in a backyard pool on Long Island, police say.
New York State Police are urging people across the region to report any sightings of 32-year-old Thomas Ryan, who is wanted in connection with the death of his father. CBS News New York's Tony Aiello reports.
Dozens of teenagers on Long Island are spending the summer helping their senior neighbors, and they're getting paid for it. CBS News New York's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
Friday evening brought yet another round of prolific thunderstorms to the Tri-State Area.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
In a narrow 50-49 vote, President Trump's former defense lawyer was confirmed as attorney general in a vote early Saturday.
The measure was approved in a 90 to 6 vote and now goes to the House.
A group of New York City homeowners is suing to delay the implementation of the new pied-à-terre tax, saying Mayor Zohran Mamdani bungled the rollout.
The Pentagon on Friday released a new batch of documents and images related to UFOs, the fifth disclosure in recent months about the strange encounters.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
The New York Hotel and Gaming Trades Council claims The High Line Hotel tested positive for Legionella bacteria twice this summer.
Several lawsuits were announced Thursday against New York City and others connected to a deadly 2025 Legionnaires' outbreak in Harlem.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new legislation Wednesday to strengthen inspections on cooling towers in New York City.
The source of exposure for the Legionnaires cluster on Manhattan's Upper East Side has been eliminated, according to the New York City Health Department.
Actor and comedian Bowen Yang will portray Mary Todd Lincoln in Broadway's "Oh, Mary!" for a limited 12-week run starting in September.
Designer John Galliano is known for his theatrical and dramatic designs, but his legacy is also marked by antisemitic and racist comments.
"The Sopranos" actor Vincent Pastore is being remembered as a fixture in his Bronx community.
Vincent Pastore played Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero on all six seasons of "The Sopranos," which aired from 1999 to 2007.
A new Broadway show based on Prince's movie and album "Purple Rain" will take the stage at Broadway's Majestic Theatre in March.
The New York Mets routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-1 on Sunday afternoon.
Michael Harris II opened the 10th inning with an RBI single, and the Braves beat the Yankees 2-1 on Sunday to prevent a three-game sweep.
The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the New York Mets 9-0 on Saturday night to end a four-game skid.
Mariano Rivera was back on the field at the Yankees' annual Old-Timers' Day on Saturday.
The New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 Saturday.
Some residents of a Queens building say a temporary boiler truck parked outside has become a nearly two-year fixture, emitting smoke they say drifts into their homes.
Harlem Week 2026 brings past and present Harlemites together to honor the neighborhood's legacy.
Parents in Harlem say their children's walk to summer camp is littered with trash, illegal dumping and a growing encampment.
A specialized program from God's Love We Deliver is serving nearly 400 veterans with medically tailored meals, while helping combat isolation and ease the challenges of life after military service.
The Newtown Creek Alliance community science project gives students hands-on experience monitoring the health of one of the most polluted waterways in the U.S.
People dressed in elaborate headgear and paraded up Fifth Avenue for New York City's Easter Sunday tradition.
The Halloween tradition strolled through Manhattan's East Village on Sunday, with furry friends dressed in colorful costumes.
A suspect was taken into custody after an attack on Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on June 1 in which there were 15 people and a dog who were victims. The suspect threw Molotov cocktails that burned some of the victims, who were part of a march for Israeli hostages.
The annual Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival was held in Manhattan on April 20, 2025.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
Even though no one won the big prize in the most recent drawing, there were some $1 million tickets sold, including at Two Ways Supermarket in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. CBS News New York's Allen Devlin reports.
The heat didn't stop thousands from showing up and celebrating the city's rich Dominican culture. CBS News New York's Kristie Keleshian was there as the 44th annual parade danced its way down Sixth Avenue.
The violence broke out just before 3 p.m. on 42nd Street, just off the Dominican Day Parade route. Police say the victim was slashed multiple times in the back and chest and is hospitalized in stable condition. CBS News New York's Allen Devlin reports.
Fourteen people on board fell into the water. Two died, including a 5-month-old baby. CBS News New York's Lisa Rozner has the latest.
The Democrat speaks to CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer about the challenge he is receiving from Republican Joseph Hernandez.