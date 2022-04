Rare Sherlock Holmes memorabilia goes on display Not so "elementary," the collection of Sherlock Holmes memorabilia assembled by lifelong Holmes fan Glen Miranker includes rare editions, illustrations, and private notes and correspondence from the character's creator, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Correspondent Faith Salie visits the exhibition, "Sherlock Holmes in 221 Objects," at New York City's Grolier Club, to deduce the public's timeless fascination with the immortal detective.