Here Comes The Sun: Professor and author Ibram X. Kendi and artist Romero Britto Professor and author Ibram X. Kendi sits down with Nancy Giles to discuss the importance of being anti-racist. Also, Faith Salie speaks with artist Romero Britto to talk about his incredible works of art. “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”