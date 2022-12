From 1998: Elon Musk and internet startups vs. Microsoft In a report that originally aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" November 22, 1998, correspondent Rita Braver talked with Internet entrepreneurs (including Zip2 co-founder Elon Musk, Digital Bitcasting owner Peter Dougherty, and Cypress Semiconductors CEO T.J. Rodgers) about competing against tech giant Microsoft, which was then engaged in a fight with the U.S. government over the company's hold on the software market.