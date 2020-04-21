Multiple rounds of severe weather hit Chicago, bring flooding
A second round of storms was set to bring flooding Sunday night in what was expected to be the first of three days of storms.
A second round of storms was set to bring flooding Sunday night in what was expected to be the first of three days of storms.
Three people were shot, and a fourth person was also injured, in a drive-by incident in Chicago's North Austin neighborhood Sunday morning.
A woman is dead after a chain of hit-and-run crashes on the northern end of Chicago's Lakeview community Saturday night.
The investigation into mishandled and decomposing bodies found at a Chicago funeral home has expanded to a second facility, sources said.
It was a proud day on Sunday for hundreds of families as the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Medicine welcomed 100 new students into its 100th class.
The Original Rainbow Cone celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday with a special event at its Beverly location.
A person was killed when a crash hit multiple mailboxes and a tree in the west Chicago suburb of Lisle early Sunday morning.
A woman was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood.
Two Chicago men were arrested early Sunday morning following a pursuit along the Borman Expressway in Northwest Indiana.
Get your seven-day forecast from the CBS News Chicago First Alert Weather team.
CBS News Chicago's First Alert Weather team helps viewers stay on top of Chicago's dynamic weather.
When it comes to winter weather predictions for 2026-2027 in Chicago, a strengthening El Niño could play a major role in our weather.
Neighbors of a South Side animal feed plant have complained about the noxious smell and air quality for years. Now the city of Chicago and state of Illinois are suing Pullman Innovations to clean up the air, as well as for alleged illegal work and permit violations.
The owners of a Far South Side funeral home where dozens of decomposing bodies were found earlier this week have run into trouble with state regulators before over their handling of bodies at a crematory in the south suburbs.
University of Illinois researchers have found a correlation between more green spaces and less violence in neighborhoods. A group in Chicago is planting trees with the mission to bring beauty and safety to the whole city.
Meteorologist Kylee Miller has your 5:30 p.m. First Alert Weather forecast for Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
The Original Rainbow Cone celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday with a special event at its Beverly location.
Before the rain started coming down on Sunday, numerous floats came down Montrose Avenue, featuring flags and playing music.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a U.S.-backed Gaza peace plan and has vowed that there would be no military withdrawal until Hamas is “genuinely disarmed.” This comes after Iran issued a series of demands it expects the U.S. to meet before the Strait of Hormuz is reopened. Taurean Small reports.
It was a proud day on Sunday for hundreds of families as the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Medicine welcomed 100 new students into its 100th class.
Chicago Bears receiver Luther Burden III will reportedly miss a little bit of time with a groin injury he suffered at practice on Saturday.
Ian Happ hit a two-run homer, Miguel Amaya added a three-run shot and the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals 10-2 on Sunday.
Munetaka Murakami homered and Tristan Peters and Chase Meidroth each drove in a pair of runs in Chicago's five-run sixth inning as the White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 Saturday, snapping a season-worst four-game skid.
The Chicago White Sox retired the No. 13 of former manager and shortstop Ozzie Guillén in a ceremony before Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Jorge Messi served as his son's agent and accompanied him to Europe when he signed with Barcelona as a teenager.
Angel Martínez hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs and the Cleveland Guardians beat the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox 8-2 on Friday night to end a three-game losing streak.
Kevin Gausman provided exactly what the Cubs hoped for when they acquired him from the Blue Jays last weekend, pitching seven sharp innings in his Chicago debut in a 6-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.
The Chicago Bears added significant experience to their secondary by signing safety Xavier Woods.
The charge was dropped after Harden completed an alternative resolution program.
With many communities in Chicago's south suburbs still facing a long road to recovery after last week's tornadoes, some students turned out in force to help storm victims in Hazel Crest.
Founded in a garage in 2009 and later based on 16th Street, Boxing Out Negativity is now opening a significantly larger facility at Lawndale Plaza in North Lawndale.
While the United States is marking a big birthday this year, so is a small family business in Chicago that has grown into a neighborhood staple, drawing shoppers from far and wide.
Monday marks 107 years since the start of the 1919 Chicago Race Riot, and a seven-mile bike and bus tour of sites related to the history of the riot is planned for this weekend.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
In a narrow 50-49 vote, President Trump's former defense lawyer was confirmed as attorney general in a vote early Saturday.
The White House has informed Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, that President Trump is considering firing her.
A federal appeals court said the White House lacks the authority to unilaterally construct the 90,000-square-foot ballroom. President Trump said the administration will appeal to the Supreme Court.
The Pentagon on Friday released a new batch of documents and images related to UFOs, the fifth disclosure in recent months about the strange encounters.
The Trump administration is taking aim at power grid operator PJM Interconnection over rising electricity bills that affect Illinois and Indiana residents.
Chicago remained the most bed bug-treated city in the country, according to Orkin's latest annual rankings covering a full year of residential and commercial treatment data.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul this week warned residents cleaning up from last month's storms to be on the lookout for scams.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday signed several new consumer protections into law, including a ban on junk fees.
CBS News Chicago has learned that Illinois home insurance premiums are not only higher than the nation's average, but going up faster too.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
With the cyclosporiasis linked to iceberg lettuce growing and consumers wary of the products on grocery shelves, many in Chicago are turning to local farmers market for fresh and safe greens.
East Chicago, Indiana is being placed on a precautionary boil water advisory starting Monday morning for planned installations that could affect water safety.
A new Northwestern Medicine study on long COVID shows women show more neurological symptoms than men.
A lettuce supplier to fast-food giant Taco Bell has been linked to a nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak that has sickened thousands of people, the CDC said.
The Original Rainbow Cone celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday with a special event at its Beverly location.
The Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile announced plans Thursday for a multimillion-dollar renovation project.
While the building that housed the flagship Ann Sather restaurant on Belmont Avenue has been torn down, the renowned Chicago restaurant chain is now set to open a new Lakeview location.
Nationally, data centers used 17.4 billion gallons of water in 2023 — a figure projected to reach 72.6 billion gallons by 2028, raising concerns about states' water supplies.
Chicago's Wishbone Restaurant will soon be closing after 36 years in business.
Crews need about a week and a half to tear down the festival site before the city can begin its own inspection — and past cleanup costs have topped $1 million.
Vincent Pastore played Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero on all six seasons of "The Sopranos," which aired from 1999 to 2007.
If weather forces an evacuation, shelter sites are located at Grant Park North, Grant Park South, and Millennium Lakeside Garages, accessible through the vehicle entrance on Michigan Avenue.
Grant Park was filled with tens of thousands of people Thursday for the start of Lollapalooza, as warm weather greeted festivalgoers on day one of the four-day music festival.
Academy Award-winning Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard has died in a motorcycle crash.
Meteorologist Kylee Miller has your 5:30 p.m. First Alert Weather forecast for Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
The Original Rainbow Cone celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday with a special event at its Beverly location.
Before the rain started coming down on Sunday, numerous floats came down Montrose Avenue, featuring flags and playing music.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a U.S.-backed Gaza peace plan and has vowed that there would be no military withdrawal until Hamas is “genuinely disarmed.” This comes after Iran issued a series of demands it expects the U.S. to meet before the Strait of Hormuz is reopened. Taurean Small reports.
It was a proud day on Sunday for hundreds of families as the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Medicine welcomed 100 new students into its 100th class.
A second round of storms was set to bring flooding Sunday night in what was expected to be the first of three days of storms.
Three people were shot, and a fourth person was also injured, in a drive-by incident in Chicago's North Austin neighborhood Sunday morning.
A woman is dead after a chain of hit-and-run crashes on the northern end of Chicago's Lakeview community Saturday night.
The investigation into mishandled and decomposing bodies found at a Chicago funeral home has expanded to a second facility, sources said.
It was a proud day on Sunday for hundreds of families as the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Medicine welcomed 100 new students into its 100th class.
Neighbors of a South Side animal feed plant have complained about the noxious smell and air quality for years. Now the city of Chicago and state of Illinois are suing Pullman Innovations to clean up the air, as well as for alleged illegal work and permit violations.
The owners of a Far South Side funeral home where dozens of decomposing bodies were found earlier this week have run into trouble with state regulators before over their handling of bodies at a crematory in the south suburbs.
University of Illinois researchers have found a correlation between more green spaces and less violence in neighborhoods. A group in Chicago is planting trees with the mission to bring beauty and safety to the whole city.
Security video captured the moment a utility pole fell in a parking lot behind a La Grange Park, Illinois, animal hospital, igniting a fire that destroyed multiple cars.
An Illinois Tollway glitch that left thousands of drivers with unexpected warnings about unpaid tolls stemmed from an extra digit in codes within the system's computers, according to records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Chicago Bears receiver Luther Burden III will reportedly miss a little bit of time with a groin injury he suffered at practice on Saturday.
Ian Happ hit a two-run homer, Miguel Amaya added a three-run shot and the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals 10-2 on Sunday.
Munetaka Murakami homered and Tristan Peters and Chase Meidroth each drove in a pair of runs in Chicago's five-run sixth inning as the White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 Saturday, snapping a season-worst four-game skid.
The Chicago White Sox retired the No. 13 of former manager and shortstop Ozzie Guillén in a ceremony before Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Jorge Messi served as his son's agent and accompanied him to Europe when he signed with Barcelona as a teenager.
A woman was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood.
Two Chicago men were arrested early Sunday morning following a pursuit along the Borman Expressway in Northwest Indiana.
Chicago police this weekend were looking for help from the public in finding a man accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy in the West Lawn neighborhood earlier this year.
At least four people were killed, and 12 more were wounded, in shootings in Chicago this weekend as of early Sunday afternoon. The victims ranged in age from 17 to 50.
Four people were in the hospital, three of them with gunshot wounds, after a shooting on Chicago's West Side early Sunday morning.