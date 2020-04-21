CBS News Live
The teen was arrested less than 20 minutes after Claybourne, 35, was shot and killed Monday afternoon as she was sitting in her car at a Mobil gas station at 67th and Jeffery.
Four people were killed when a freight train hit a car in Harvey Wednesday morning.
When someone reports they did not receive their benefits on time, the Illinois Department of Employment Security is supposed to trace where the money went. But in thousands of instances the agency was slow to investigate, a CBS 2 investigation found, and IDES refuses to release critical documents that could show the scope of the problem.
A couple in DeKalb County got 12 notices from the City of Chicago in the past week saying their car was impounded.
Our next snow chance arrives after dark Thursday into the night.
Pop the champagne and enter a world of splendor and romance as Moulin Rouge gets ready to hit the stage in Chicago.
A new study in Chicago has some promising answers in the battle against COVID-19.
This comes as the latest victim of a CTA crime remains in critical condition.
Although the Spring Equinox isn't until March 20, meteorologists and climate scientists mark March 1 as the start of "Meteorological Spring." Here's what to expect.
As CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon explains, First Alert Weather is not a slogan. It is a promise
CBS 2 News Chicago's weather forecast model — First Alert — helps digital users and traditional television viewers stay on top of Chicago's dynamic weather.
New scientific evidence announced Monday connects brain fog and COVID-19 – as part of a groundbreaking study from Northwestern Medicine.
The Chicago Police Department's program for using confidential and registered informants is shrouded in secrecy and is lacking full accountability.
No finally means no in Indiana - or at least it will when House Bill 1079 is soon officially signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Black people make up approximately 30% of the city's population, but made up 68% of investigatory stops by police, and 84% of use of force incidents after investigatory stops from Oct. 17, 2017, through Feb. 28, 2020.
Another mild day is ahead before snow returns to the forecast on Thursday.
Rush University Medical Center researchers say their study shows that receiving a third COVID vaccination, the booster can work wonders, which they say is encouraging news.
Four people are dead after an SUV collided with a freight train overnight in south suburban Harvey. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.
A new grocery store is bringing hope to the Englewood community, and its grand opening Monday came with emotions for hundreds of residents.
"I don't know how they saw the story, but I had people call from Vegas, I had people call from Louisiana; calling just for support," Poppin Dough owner Richard Gray said.
"People think that, in the suburbs, there's no need, and the need is great, and it's growing, and it changes," Loaves & Fishes volunteer Libby Hoffman said.
They enthrall and inspire us: Chicago's structures big and small, old and new.
The kits can turn anyone willing to help into a first responder, using simple techniques to aid an injured person until paramedics arrive.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson had a broad smile on her face as President Joe Biden announced her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court last week. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Tuesday night, some Chicago high school debaters are smiling ear-to-ear at the thought of Judge Jackson becoming Justice Jackson too.
Music is considered a universal language, but not everyone has access to the opera, concerts, or the symphony. Enter a music partnership that brings professional performances right to a Chicago public school.
The bond between mother and daughter can be one of life's greatest gifts - and we certainly saw that in one pair from Homewood when we first met them nearly two years ago. Since then, cancer has torn them apart. But as CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reported Friday night, what the illness can't do is stop the good work they planned to do together.
A 12-year-old girl is being honored Wednesday for her quick thinking that helped get everyone off a school bus in Orland Park just moments before it was hit by a Metra train.
Patrick Kane had a goal and five primary assists for a career-high six points, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the banged-up Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.
Tough news has come down for Cubs reliever Codi Heuer, who posted a picture on his Instagram account of himself in a hospital bed with his arm wrapped in a sling.
Five local kids are driving, chipping, and putting their way to the opportunity of a lifetime - to play and compete at Augusta National Golf Club in the leadup to the Masters.
Chicago Fire FC goalie Gabriel Slonina now has six shutouts in 13 career starts.
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference and the Badgers' Greg Gard is coach of the year.
The teen was arrested less than 20 minutes after Claybourne, 35, was shot and killed Monday afternoon as she was sitting in her car at a Mobil gas station at 67th and Jeffery.
As part of the plea deal, he faces up to 18 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines. He also agreed to pay back approximately $250,000 he embezzled from the Teamsters.
It was the video that left so many of us, and you, shocked – people standing in the middle of the Eisenhower Expressway while drivers did donuts. Believe it or not, such acts won't land someone in jail.
"To be clear, I never have and never will harbor any animus toward Italians or Italian Americans," Lightfoot said.
No finally means no in Indiana - or at least it will when House Bill 1079 is soon officially signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Gov. JB Pritzker has Shirley Madigan from her position as chair of the Illinois Arts Council.
A suburban grandmother sent a Valentine's Day care package to her family in California – and wouldn't you know, the gifts weren't there when the package made it to her young grandchildren.
A suburban mom said a check she sent was full of red flags showing it had been stolen and doctored when it made it to the bank – someone had gone in manually and changed letters and numbers, and even whited out the pay-to line and written something else.
One of the few bright spots in the moving experience for renters is getting that security deposit check back in their accounts. But one man said his move from a River North complex turned rocky, as his wait for that check became longer and longer. So he called us for help.
Brigitte Doherty hired Chicago-based Safeway Moving Systems as the broker to arrange to move everything her elderly parents acquired in their 60-year marriage from Florida to Connecticut.
The CBS 2 Morning Insiders got a look inside a shipping facility in the suburbs handling thousands of flower orders for that special someone. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas showed us Thursday morning how they're handling the rush – and why love costs a little more this year.
City officials said 18 states could be removed from the list when the travel advisory is updated again next week.
The COVID-19 pandemic is fueling another medical condition – eating disorders are at an all-time high. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met Friday with a college freshman at Northwestern University who told her story of her road to recovery.
The Chicago Public Schools sent a message to families Wednesday saying that while a universal masking policy remains in CPS schools and offices to mitigate COVID-19 spread, a move to a mask-optional policy is likely in the near future.
Americans in most of the U.S. can safely stop wearing masks indoors, according to new CDC guidelines.
A new grocery store is bringing hope to the Englewood community, and its grand opening Monday came with emotions for hundreds of residents.
From the gas pumps to the checkout counter, you don't have to look far to see the effects of inflation - it's the highest we've seen in four decades. On Tuesday, the CBS 2 Investigators asked - what are the solutions? CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.
People around the globe are horrified by the war in Ukraine, and many are coming up with creative ways to help. But experts warn scammers are doing their best to cash in. CBS News’ Naomi Ruchim reports.
Another mild day is ahead before snow returns to the forecast on Thursday.
CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. First Alert Weather forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 6 p.m. First Alert Weather forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
The Pitchfork Music Festival is returning to Chicago's Union Park this July. The three-day festival will take place Friday - Sunday, July 15- 17.
"So many people were like, 'Why you filming Kanye? What is it about him?' I was like, 'Dude, you'll see,'" filmmaker Coodie Simmons said.
Start making your summer plans. Music will soon fill the air at the Hyde Park Summer Fest.
The Sharks and the Jets are at it again. "West Side Story" is back on stage, but with a new understanding of its themes.
Our city's blues talent is unrivaled, but shrinking. So CBS 2's Irika Sargent hung out with the legends – and the new artists who are ready to carry the torch.
Another mild day is ahead before snow returns to the forecast on Thursday.
Rush University Medical Center researchers say their study shows that receiving a third COVID vaccination, the booster can work wonders, which they say is encouraging news.
