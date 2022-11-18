Recipe: Mango Pie

An original recipe by Kanta Hirway, mother of musician and podcaster Hrishikesh Hirway. Alphonso Mango Pulp cans are available in Indian grocery stores or online.

Mango Pie

By Hrishikesh Hirway's Mom

Yield: 2 pies

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups boiling hot water

1 ½ packages unflavored gelatin

4 oz. cream cheese

8 oz. Cool Whip

16 oz. mango pulp (Alphonso if available)

½ cup sugar

2 graham cracker pie crusts

Instructions:

In a large bowl dissolve the gelatin and sugar in the boiling water. Add cream cheese to the same bowl while the water is still hot (helps to melt the cream cheese), and then add Cool Whip and mango pulp to the same bowl. With a handheld mixer, mix the whole thing until it looks smooth and has an even color and consistency. Pour mixture into pie crusts. Refrigerate until formed (at least 3 hours). Serve and enjoy!



