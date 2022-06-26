Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 6/26

Hosted by Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Jan Crawford looks at how conservatives on the Supreme Court, who have overturned Roe v. Wade, are changing America's legal landscape. Also: Luke Burbank meets a man who bought an ex-cruise liner on Craigslist; Ben Mankiewicz visits with the band Toto; Rita Braver visits a Matisse exhibit at New York's Museum of Modern Art; Mo Rocca delves into the life story of singer-songwriter Peggy Lee; Conor Knighton interviews a "duck dynasty" of waterfowl artists; Manuel Bojorquez explores unique architecture in the jungles of Mexico; and Nancy Giles talks to the man who talks to kids on the hit online series "Recess Therapy."
