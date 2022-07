Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen: Renegades The former president and the singer-songwriter, longtime friends, have shared their stories in a podcast and a book: "Renegades: Born in the USA." Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen sit down with correspondent Anthony Mason to discuss the influence of their fathers on their life's work, and the shared narratives that drive the not-dissimilar fields of popular music and politics. (Originally broadcast on October 24, 2021.)