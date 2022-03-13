"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 3/13 Hosted by Jane Pauley. Lee Cowan looks at how Russia's state-run media is painting a false picture of its war with Ukraine, and David Pogue finds out the risks facing Russians protesting in the streets. Plus: Anthony Mason interviews musician Keith Richards; Gayle King talks with Oscar-nominee Will Smith; Luke Burbank sits down with Amy Poehler; Rita Braver chats with Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein, author of a new memoir; Martha Teichner examines lessons learned by schools from the COVID pandemic; and Faith Salie digs into a sweet Purim tradition: Hamantaschen cookies.