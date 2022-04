Here Comes The Sun: "The Godfather" anniversary and some true rock stars It's been 50 years since “The Godfather” premiered in 1972. Tracy Smith found out from famed director Francis Ford Coppola that the classic almost never got made. We also take you inside a display of dazzling gems – you might even call them rock stars. “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”